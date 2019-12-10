{{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. Shaffer

Osage - Marilyn J. Shaffer, age 80, of Osage, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery. Visitation is from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, (641) 732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Shaffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments