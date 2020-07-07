× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. Ingersoll

Marilyn J. Ingersoll, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Waverly Health Center.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Marilyn's family will hold a private graveside service in the Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel in care of Marilyn's family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

