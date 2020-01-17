Marilyn "Becky" Wymore
Mason City - Marilyn "Becky" Wymore, 91, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Country Meadow Place, with her loving family at her side.
A Memorial Service for Becky will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Paul Boostrom of First Christian Church officiating. Becky will be inniched beside her husband, Jerry, in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.
Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
