Marilou Winter

Marilou Winter, 91, of Mason City, IA passed away Monday, July 06, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Celebration of her life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Bohemian Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa with Rev. Kent Mechler of Good Shepherd officiating.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, Iowa. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilo Winter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

