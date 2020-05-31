Mariel Betts

CLARION -- Mariel M. (Funte) Betts, 80, of Clarion, died Thursday, May 28, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Clarion Church of Christ, 420 N. Main St., Clarion, with Brother Bob Dishman officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. E in Clarion. Those attending are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. Due to the current guidelines, attendance may be limited. www.ewingfh.com