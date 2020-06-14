× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marie Edna Herndon

FOREST CITY – Marie Edna Herndon, 87, of Forest City died Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Paul Lippstock officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with a Scriptural Wake Service held at 7:00 P.M. A Rosary service will be held at 4:30 P.M. for those that would like to attend.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

St. James Catholic Church

906 West O Street

906 West O Street

Forest City, IA 50436

505 North Clark Street

505 North Clark Street

Forest City, IA 50436