Marie Edna Herndon
Marie Edna Herndon

Marie Edna Herndon

FOREST CITY – Marie Edna Herndon, 87, of Forest City died Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Paul Lippstock officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with a Scriptural Wake Service held at 7:00 P.M. A Rosary service will be held at 4:30 P.M. for those that would like to attend.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

Service information

Jun 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
11:00AM
St. James Catholic Church
906 West O Street
Forest City, IA 50436
Jun 15
Visitation
Monday, June 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA 50436
