Marie B. Boyd
Nora Springs - Marie B. Boyd, 83, of Nora Springs, died Saturday (December 5, 2020) at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday (December 10, 2020) at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. Marie's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery, Nora Springs, where Marie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jasper.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. (641)749-2210. ColonialChapels.com

