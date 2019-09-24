{{featured_button_text}}

Marie Ann (Krysan) Sheffield

Clarion, Iowa - Marie Ann (Krysan) Sheffield, 96, of Clarion passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Memorial graveside services for Marie Sheffield will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525.

515-532-2233

