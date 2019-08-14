{{featured_button_text}}

Marie A. Hickman

Belmond, IA - Marie A. Hickman, age 91, of Belmond, IA, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

