Marian S. (Jackson) Kraft
KANAWHA - Marian S. (Jackson) Kraft, 91, of Kanawha passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Kanawha Community Home.
Graveside services for Marian Kraft will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating.
Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211
