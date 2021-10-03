Margie Schmidt
MASON CITY-Margie Schmidt, age 88, died at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, IA, on September 5, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Ave., with the Rev. Paul Collier officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.