Margie Rose Hoeft, 68, of Leland, died March 31, 2020 at the MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA with Pastor Les Green officiating of the Forest City United Methodist Church.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. After the burial, all are invited to join the family for hors d'oeuvres at the Tweeten Pavilion in Forest City.
Burial of cremains will be held at the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Margie Hoeft memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.
