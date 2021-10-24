Margarite Kay Eenhuis Connelly

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie West officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.