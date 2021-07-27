 Skip to main content
Margarita M. Hernandez
BRITT-Margarita M. Hernandez, 80, of Britt passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Marian Home and Village in Fort Dodge.

Memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839

