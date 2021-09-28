 Skip to main content
Margaret Zeigler
Margaret Zeigler

Margaret Zeigler

CLARION-Margaret Zeigler, 77, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

A private graveside service for immediate family only will be held.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

