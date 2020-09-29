Margaret Smolik
Osage – Margaret Smolik, 78, of Osage, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be September 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Osage Cemetery.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.