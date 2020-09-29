Osage – Margaret Smolik, 78, of Osage, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Osage with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be September 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Osage Cemetery.