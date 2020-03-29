Margaret Motter
MASON CITY -- Margaret Motter, 86, of Mason City, died at her daughter's home in Ames on Friday, March 27. A graveside service will be held at Mason City Memorial Park at a later date due to the Covid-19 mandates effecting gatherings.

