Margaret “Marge” A. Oborny

GARNER–Margaret “Marge” A. Oborny, 78, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home in Garner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a combined Catholic Workman FCSLA and Catholic Daughters of America rosary at 1:30 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 5 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Masks are suggested at both the visitation and funeral mass. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

