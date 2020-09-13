Margaret L. Downing
Funeral services for Margaret L. Downing, 94, formerly of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Greene.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Memorials are to be directed to the family at P.O. Box 212, Shell Rock, IA 50670.
Please see the Friday Edition for full obituary.
Retz Funeral Home in charge of Services. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.