BRITT, IOWA - Margaret Kunkel, 87, of Britt, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Kanawha Community Home.
A Memorial Mass for Margaret Kunkel will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Saturday, September 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
