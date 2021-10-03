Margaret (Janssen) Myers
Margaret (Janssen) Myers, 81, of Sun City West Arizona, died suddenly at their home on January 31, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Margaret will be held at the Alexander Reformed Church, Alexander, Iowa on Saturday, October 9th at 2:00. A short program will be held. Refreshments will be served. We encourage all that knew Margaret to come and join in sharing childhood, school, and adult memories.
A memorial may be given to Kae Myers for a stained glass window in memory of Margaret at Grace United Methodist Church in Altus, OK, or to a charity of your choice.
