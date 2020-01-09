Margaret Gene Berge
NORTHWOOD, IA – Margaret Gene Berge, 95, of Northwood, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Northwood with Rev. John W. Gannett officiating. Visitation will be before the service at the church starting at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at South Shell Rock Cemetery.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.
