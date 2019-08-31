{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret G. Marzen

DOUGHERTY - Margaret G. Marzen, 90, of Mason City and formerly of Dougherty died Friday (August 30, 2019) at Country Meadows Place Assisted Living in Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

