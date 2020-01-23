Margaret Elstad (Kittleson) Grell
Northwood – Margaret Elstad (Kittleson) Grell, 92, of Northwood, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St. North, Northwood, with Pastor Burton Everist and Pastor Jack Gannett officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood.
Family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
