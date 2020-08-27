 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margaret E. Simkins
0 comments

Margaret E. Simkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret E. Simkins

Margaret E. Simkins

Margaret Elaine Simkins, 91, of Mason City, IA died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kent Mechler officiating.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Simkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News