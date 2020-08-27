Margaret E. Simkins
Margaret Elaine Simkins, 91, of Mason City, IA died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kent Mechler officiating.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
