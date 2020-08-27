Margaret E. Simkins

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Margaret Elaine Simkins, 91, of Mason City, IA died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kent Mechler officiating.