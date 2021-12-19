Margaret D. Hellman

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Hellman will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Margaret Hellman will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 beginning with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service at 4:15 PM and continuing until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday morning.