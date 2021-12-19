 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Margaret D. Hellman

  • 0

Margaret D. Hellman

Margaret D. Hellman, 77 of Belmond, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Hellman will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Margaret Hellman will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 beginning with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service at 4:15 PM and continuing until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday morning.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South Belmond, Iowa, 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News