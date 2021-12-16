Margaret Anna Van Horn

MASON CITY-Margaret Anna Van Horn, 89, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday December 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania. Per church guidelines masks will be required.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Margaret Van Horn.

