Margaret Anna Van Horn
MASON CITY-Margaret Anna Van Horn, 89, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday December 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania. Per church guidelines masks will be required.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family of Margaret Van Horn.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
