Margaret A. Rosch

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood starting at 9:30 a.m. In light of the current state mandates masks will be required for the visitation and service, and only 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time, please plan accordingly. The family understands if you would prefer to send condolences. Please send those to 4996 Partridge Avenue, Northwood, IA 50459. A private memorial service will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.