Margaret A. Rosch
Margaret Ann (Margie) Rosch, 63, of Northwood, IA passed away on Friday, November 27, surrounded by her loving family. She fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood starting at 9:30 a.m. In light of the current state mandates masks will be required for the visitation and service, and only 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time, please plan accordingly. The family understands if you would prefer to send condolences. Please send those to 4996 Partridge Avenue, Northwood, IA 50459. A private memorial service will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 61-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.