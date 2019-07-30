Margaret A. Anderson
GARNER – Margaret A. Anderson, 93, of Garner, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A private family burial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.