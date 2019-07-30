{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret A. Anderson

GARNER – Margaret A. Anderson, 93, of Garner, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A private family burial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com

