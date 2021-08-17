Marcus Albin 'Stub' Bartusek

MANLY-Marcus Albin “Stub” Bartusek, 95, from Manly, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City, IA.

A Funeral service will be held 10:30am Friday, August 20, 2021, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S East St, Manly, IA, with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Burial will take place at Manly Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Edward Tosel Post 110.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S East St, Manly, IA.

Memorials may be directed in Stub's name to Edward Tosel Post 110 and Bethel United Methodist Church in Manly.

In these uncertain times, please feel free to wear masks for those who are unvaccinated, vulnerable and immune compromised. Thank you for understanding.

For those who are unable to attend the funeral service, a livestream will be held at the time of the service at https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/.

