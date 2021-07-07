Marcia K. Heatherton
MASON CITY-Marcia K. Heatherton, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday July 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center surrounded by her family after battling some long term health issues.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the Plymouth Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home,111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.