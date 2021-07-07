MASON CITY-Marcia K. Heatherton, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday July 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center surrounded by her family after battling some long term health issues.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the Plymouth Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home,111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.