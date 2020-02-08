Marcia K. Cordle
Marcia K. Cordle, 72 of Mason City passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Mason City.

The family will hold a celebration of her life at a future date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. N, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

