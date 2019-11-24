{{featured_button_text}}
GARNER – Marcia J. Blank, 79, of Garner, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

