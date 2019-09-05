{{featured_button_text}}

Marcella “Sally” Ann Stricker

MASON CITY - Marcella “Sally” Ann Stricker, 89, of Mason City died Monday (September 2, 2019) at Mercy One- North Iowa, in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday (September 7, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.

