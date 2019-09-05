Marcella “Sally” Ann Stricker
MASON CITY - Marcella “Sally” Ann Stricker, 89, of Mason City died Monday (September 2, 2019) at Mercy One- North Iowa, in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday (September 7, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.