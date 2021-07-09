 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcella J. (Alverson) Downing
0 comments

Marcella J. (Alverson) Downing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marcella J. (Alverson) Downing

CLARION-Marcella J. (Alverson) Downing, 95, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home in Clarion.

Memorial graveside services for Marcella and her husband Cecil will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News