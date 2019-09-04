{{featured_button_text}}

Marcella H. (TerBeek) Fjetland

Belmond, Iowa - Marcella H. (TerBeek) Fjetland, 93, of Belmond, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

As per Marcella's wishes, there will be no services held.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248

