Marc R. Middleton

Belmond, Iowa - Marc R. Middleton, 68, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Belmond.

Funeral services for Marc Middleton will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation for Marc Middleton will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421.

641-444-3248

