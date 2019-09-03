{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND -- Marc R. Middleton, 68, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Belmond. Funeral arrangements for Marc Middleton are incomplete at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, (641) 444-3248, www.ewingfh.com .

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments