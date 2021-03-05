 Skip to main content
Marc L. Lunde
CLARION-Marc L. Lunde, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home.

Private services will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

