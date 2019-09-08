{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND -- Marc Gabrielson, 65, of Belmond, died Friday, Sept. 6, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. SE, Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, and for an hour prior to services at the church.

