Madeline K. Lau
0 comments

Madeline K. Lau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Madeline K. Lau, 96, of Mason City, died Friday, March 13, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Madeline Lau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News