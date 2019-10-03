{{featured_button_text}}

Mabel J. Welch

MASON CITY - Mabel J. Welch, 105, of Mason City, formerly of Northwood, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the I.O.O.F Home in Mason City.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments