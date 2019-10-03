{{featured_button_text}}

Mabel J. Welch

MASON CITY - Mabel J. Welch, 105, of Mason City, formerly of Northwood, died Wednesday (October 2, 2019) at the I.O.O.F Home in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 10:30am Friday (October 4, 2019) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church on Friday.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

