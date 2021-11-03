 Skip to main content
Lynn Whipple

Lynn Whipple

MASON CITY-Lynn Whipple, 63, of Mason City, passed away Sunday October 31, 2021 at Manly Specialty Care with her family by her side following a brief battle with a brain disease. Condolences may be sent to 303 Lakeview Dr., Mason City, IA 50401.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

