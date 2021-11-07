 Skip to main content
Lynn M. Peterson

LOUISBURG, MO–Lynn M. Peterson, 72, of Louisburg, MO, formerly of Garner died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment at a later date in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

