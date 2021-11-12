 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynda H. Etchen

  • 0

Lynda H. Etchen

BELMOND-Lynda H. Etchen, age 78, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrew Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News