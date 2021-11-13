 Skip to main content
Lynda H. Etchen

Lynda H. Etchen

BELMOND-Lynda H. Etchen, 78, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Public funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Belmond United Church of Christ Congregational. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one-hour prior to the funeral service at 9:30 am Monday at church. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

