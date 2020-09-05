 Skip to main content
Lyle R. Mackey
Lyle R. Mackey

Lyle R. Mackey

Lyle R. Mackey, 85, of Mason City passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in his Mason City home surrounded by his family.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

