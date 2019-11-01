Lyle "Pete" Sharar
GARNER – Lyle "Pete" Sharar, 91, of Garner, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Visitation will be held form 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Garner or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
