Lyle Passmore
Lyle Passmore, age 66, of Minnesota Lake, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN, from complications of heart disease. A celebration of life for Lyle will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 starting at 2:00 pm at the Great Escape in Minnesota Lake, serving a light meal at 4:00 pm.
